Artificial Intelligence, also known as AI, is the name of the process of machines learning on their own according to the data that is given to them or data they find elsewhere. Intelligent behavior by machines, such as learning on their own by processing the data given to them, by picking up data from authentic sources on internet and processing it to find new and efficient solutions to problems comes under the tag of Artificial Intelligence. AI includes successfully and properly understanding human speech and accents like Siri, Google now and other voice commands, video games, autonomous cars, data simulations, virtual agents like chatbots, robotic engineering and Deep Learning Platforms.

AI has been revolutionizing a ton of industries, ranging from computer sciences and information technology to medical and engineering sciences. It has been estimated by IDC that the AI industry will grow from being a $8 billion industry to a $47 billion industry by 2020 which shows just how huge AI has an effect on the world.

Latest trends in AI:

· Autonomous/self-driving cars

· Recognizing texts, math questions, and photos

· Virtual Personal Assistants like Siri, Google Now and Cortana

· Purchase prediction on websites like Amazon, Ebay and others

· Search prediction on search engines like Google and Bing

· Online customer support

· Security Surveillance

· Music and Movie recommendation services by processing and learning about your earlier searches

· Smart home devices

Data Science:

Data Sciences merges data and sciences into a new field that uses scientific methods, procedures and systems to get knowledge or insight from data. It's similar to data mining. The data is in various forms, either structured or unstructured. It combines and picks up techniques and methods from many fields such as mathematics, IT, information science, computer science, statistics, machine learning, data mining, visualization and databases. Manipulating data and extracting out more information from the data lets businesses create new opportunities and growth, as well as insights into their working. It helps them find better solutions about the same things, hence makes more sense.

IoT (Internet of Things) has continued to grow at a rapid rate and it isn’t planning to stop anytime soon. With data scientists looking to access, modify and approach data in real-time, and as it is associated with machine learning in one way or another, it’s here to stay. Think about this for an example, in the recent future, you won’t need any keys to enter your home. When you’ll come near, it’ll sense your presence, recognize you by facial, retinal or any form of AI recognition and open the door for you. And all of this will be done in real-time, in the space of seconds. And then when you leave the home, it’ll automatically lock the door and turn off all the lights and unused electrical appliances to save energy. That will all be possible due to the huge contribution of data science in this field. Latest trends of data sciences are as follows:

· Merging of IoT and data sciences

· Cloud Computing, the latest and biggest trend of data sciences. Almost every large firm, organization and company is shifting their data to their dedicated clouds due to indefinite, portable access.

· Hadoop and Spark are two large data platforms. They also work efficiently in accordance with cloud.

· Because machine learning requires tons and tons of endless data, technologies like facial recognition, automatic game playing, automatic image caption generation are coming in play and are the result of deep learning.