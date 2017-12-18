Artist Paints Donald Trump As Your Favorite Film And TV Show Villains

New York artist Jake Kahana wanted to show his resistance to President Donald Trump’s administration, so he’s letting his watercolor paintings do the talking in a new project called “45 Villains.”
In his 45 paintings, Kahana takes some of pop culture’s most iconic villains from TV shows and films and replaces them with Trump.
There are some obvious villains, like Freddy Krueger and Hannibal Lecter, but also a few fantastic surprises, like Regina George from “Mean Girls,” Rita Repulsa from “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” (above), and Bill Lumbergh from the film “Office Space” (below).
Once the series is completed (he’s now at 39 of 45), Kahana said he hopes to sell all 45 paintings at a show to raise money for Democrats in the 2018 election cycle.
Here are some of Kahana’s other amazing watercolor pieces from the series. See the rest on his Instagram page.
Donald Trump as Syndrome from “The Incredibles”
Donald Trump as Anton Chigurh from “No Country for Old Men”
Donald Trump as Pennywise from “It”
Donald Trump as the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz”
Donald Trump as one of Batman’s oldest foes, the Penguin.
Donald Trump as Mr. Burns from “The Simpsons”