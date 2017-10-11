Artist Margalit Romano Uses Color and Texture to Break Boundaries

Close your eyes and picture an art museum. Imagine the paintings, the rooms, and the gift shop. Can you picture the “DO NOT TOUCH” placard placed under every painting? Most likely. It’s the one rule we were always told as kids that as adults, still wouldn’t dare to break. But Margalit Romano isn’t a fan of that rule, at least not when it comes to art. She encourages touching, feeling and interacting to your heart’s desire. And any other rules? She’s most likely not a fan of those either. Take a peek into the contemporary painter’s portfolio, and you might not even know it comes from the same person, but that’s how she likes it. “I love to explore different techniques and how the paint reacts and moves, depending on how I manipulate it. Most of my process is completely organic. I get inspired by a lot of different elements around me.”

Her artistic tendencies weren’t always so laid back. Growing up, like most of us, she felt that art had to fit into some imaginary boundaries. “When I was younger, I always thought art had to look and be a certain way,” she says. It wasn’t until college while studying art history that she realized she could forge her own path. “The artists that stand out are the ones that break the rules and make their own. That is really where I am inspired in my work.”

Tilly Garcia

Romano’s work is textured, dimensional, and most of all colorful. “I love bold color because it is happy and playful. I think art shouldn’t be stark and serious — but a fun way to bring personality into a space. To me, there's no better way to bring some fun into someone’s home, than with a hefty dose of color!” Her most iconic series, Flora, consists of rows and rows of brightly colored three-dimensional flowers, sculpted out of paint.

Romano’s work has always come from a personal place — each piece comes with a background story of how it was inspired, conceived and executed — and her latest series is no different. Taking an important symbol of her heritage, and her childhood, she created a line of bold, vibrant, pristine, and functional, Challah boards. “I was inspired to create the functional pieces in this way because a client requested something in my signature style that they can use every week for the Sabbath. Then the idea just took off.” The Challah boards quickly became some of her best-selling work.

Tilly Garcia

Another common thread in Romano’s work is resilience. She doesn’t expect the art to be kept in a glass case, and she knows that accidents can happen. “I always keep durability in mind. I know that spaces should be lived in. Specifically, with my Flora series, I designed the artwork to be touched and therefore spent a lot of time finding the perfect medium that wouldn’t chip or ruin.” And if a mistake is made? She embraces it. “I always try and teach my kids that not everything will be perfect always — appreciate the mistakes and use them to your advantage. Some of my greatest pieces came from mistakes I made and just trying to manipulate the paint in a new way to ‘fix’ it.” The Flora series takes a unique, palpable form, covering large canvases with classically designed roses. While the 3D aspect lends itself to depth and tangibility, it also creates a beautiful, lively environment with a fine art foundation.

Romano always keeps her fans on their toes, so no one knows what we’ll see from her next — not even her. “I have a long list of paintings I would like to get done, and I hope to share my new ideas with you soon.”