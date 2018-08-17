We’ve seen “real-life” Homer Simpson creations before, but none this striking or disturbing.

Miguel Vasquez, a 3D computer artist in Ontario, California, loves to make alarmingly lifelike recreations of classic cartoon characters. Last year ― when he made a series of creepy Spongebob Squarepants models we’re still recovering from ― he told HuffPost that he has an obsession “with popular fictional characters turned into somewhat realistic alternative versions.”

His latest is Homer Simpson. Not sure “The Simpsons” would have gone on for 29 seasons if the family was rendered in this way.

A post shared by Miguel Vasquez (@marvelous_mikee) on Aug 17, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

Here are some of Vasquez’s other works of nightmare fuel, including Courage the Cowardly Dog, Nigel Thornberry of “The Wild Thornberrys,” and of course SpongeBob Squarepants. See more of Vasquez’s 3D modeling on Instagram and in the dark corners of your bedroom in the middle of the night.

A post shared by Miguel Vasquez (@marvelous_mikee) on Jul 4, 2018 at 1:20am PDT

A post shared by Miguel Vasquez (@marvelous_mikee) on May 22, 2018 at 12:38am PDT