Artists Against the Drug War 2017

The war on drugs looms large, destroying lives and devastating society. Because of this I am curating an art exhibit at DPA’s International Drug Policy Reform Conference October 11-14 in Atlanta, Georgia. The installation will address some of the most prominent drug policy issues in the news, such as mandatory sentencing and the overdose crisis.

I will be displaying art I created while in prison after being sentenced to 15 years to life in 1985 for a first time non-violent drug offense under the mandatory sentencing provision of New York’s draconian Rockefeller Drug Laws. It was in prison I discovered my artistic talent and captured the prison experience through my paintings. In 1988 I created my famous self-portrait “15 to Life” that was exhibited at the Whitney Museum of American Art in 1995. I got a tremendous amount of publicity which gave me the idea to use my art as a tool to fight for justice. This helped me get granted a full pardon by Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2016, becoming the first person in the history of New York to receive both clemency ( Gov. George Pataki 1996) and a pardon.

DPA just released a poignant and powerful video portrait myself that depicts my story as part of their Care about This series.

Since my release two decades ago, I have been using my art to fight to change the draconian drug laws in the United States. I’ve dedicated myself and my art to helping others regain their freedom and to reforming our disastrous and discriminatory drug laws.

One feature of my art installation will be a replica of a prison cell filled with hundreds of letters from people behind bars telling their stories. The installation will also provide a space where conference participants can create art and display their work to tell their personal stories. Also on display will be “Nation of Second Chances,” a powerful photography series of President Obama's clemency recipients by Jonathan Perri.