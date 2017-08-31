Husband's Illustrations Beautifully Capture The Cozy Feeling Of Love

For the last decade, artist Pascal Campion has been capturing life with his wife Katrina in the form of soulful illustrations.

Pascal Campion Art Pascal and Katrina have been together for 16 years and married for 10 years.

The French-American artist lives in Burbank, California with his wife of 10 years, his 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old twin boys, all of whom provide plenty of inspiration for his daily sketches.

Pascal Campion Art The majority of the illustrations are based on real-life experiences or dramatizations of them.

Pascal Campion Art The artist's family is the inspiration behind much of his work.

“The little moments are just as important as the big ones,” Campion, who is an art director on the upcoming Netflix show “Green Eggs and Ham,” told HuffPost.

Rianon Stephens Photography The artist and his three children.

Rianon Stephens Photography Pascal and his wife Katrina.

He has amassed a large following on social media, where many of his fans marvel at his ability to use light to create ambience and evoke a sense of warmth and love.

Pascal Campion Art In addition to capturing his family life, Campion enjoys drawing crowds, people doing things, seasons and funny animals.

Pascal Campion Art The couple married in San Francisco in May 2007.

Campion described his style to HuffPost as, “Spontaneous and messy in execution but clear in communication.”

Pascal Campion Art City nights.

Pascal Campion Art Finding love in the little things.