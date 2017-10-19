Arts Integration is Vital to Authentic Teaching and Learning: A Response to “Arts Integration is a Sucker’s Game”

Hung Pham & Chris Goering

Imagine this scenario: A high school instructor is teaching a unit on The Great Gatsby. Curiously, the teacher decides not to introduce any historical context. There will be no discussion of the Roaring 20’s and how that backdrop colors our reading of Fitzgerald’s classic novel. Why make such a decision? Because including historical discussion would be too much to ask of an English teacher. Plus, allowing the English teacher to discuss history might entice administrators to cut social studies courses from the curriculum. Finally, when our teacher examines her students’ scores on an unrelated reading comprehension test, she finds little difference between those who received historical context and those who didn’t. Clearly, she concludes, historical information is not worth using.

The above hypothetical situation should, we hope, strike readers as misguided. Yet this is essentially the argument Jay Greene makes in his October 2, 2017 Education Week commentary, “Arts Integration is a Sucker’s Game.” Although his article is nominally focused on opposing the integration of arts with STEM learning, both his title and argument bleed over into arts integration as a whole (by looking at art’s impact on reading, and questioning interdisciplinary learning overall) and thus bleed over into our purview as practitioners, advocates, and scholars of arts integration. Greene, our colleague at the University of Arkansas, posits four critiques of arts integration as a pedagogical approach which prompted our response:

1. Interdisciplinary instruction such as arts integration “places too many demands on teachers.” Greene seems intent on having teachers stay strictly within their subject area. Separate disciplines “help organize and convey knowledge more effectively,” he contends. In reality, academic disciplines constantly and organically intersect. We should embrace opportunities to intelligently tie in history and literature. We should expect social studies teachers to have a working grasp of statistics when asking students to analyze data trends. Likewise, art affords equally valuable and natural connections with other disciplines. An English teacher may use graphic arts to examine how rhetorical devices apply to both written and non-written documents. A science/technology instructor may use design thinking to guide students in producing elegant solutions and smartly conceived experiments. A math teacher may use musical notes to examine fractions. Employed thoughtfully, art provides powerful modes of thinking as well as real-world applications that deepen discipline-specific learning.

2. If arts integration is allowed, “schools will be tempted to curtail separate arts classes and staff.” First, Greene makes this conjecture without evidence of its actual prevalence. But hypothetically, does interdisciplinary teaching devalue individual subject areas? Think back to our Gatsby example. When English teachers bring social studies content or skills (say, analyzing primary sources) into their classrooms, do we ever hear calls for the elimination of history class? Of course not. Why? Because history is valued in its own right, even as we recognize its relevance to other areas. Indeed, contra Greene, we argue that true arts integration actually increases the value of arts educators, since their expertise provides a key resource to colleagues for successful integration.

The squeeze on arts in school long pre-dates the growth of arts integration or STEAM. Any administrators using arts integration to justify cutting arts programs are being deeply disingenuous. So, too, are those blaming arts integration for these administrators’ actions.

3. Arts integration has not demonstrated enough impact on student achievement to warrant its usage.

Greene states “there is little evidence that arts instruction improves outcomes in math or reading.” He cites a 2013 report by Winner, Goldstein, and Vincent-Lancrin, who find strong correlation but “as yet no firm evidence” (74) of causality between arts instruction and improved school achievement based on standardized tests. This is unsurprising, as they acknowledge that “in any domain, transfer is always difficult to demonstrate” (263). Curiously for Greene’s argument, the authors’ findings hold “whether in stand-alone arts classes or in arts-infused/arts-integration classes” (74). Why, then, is arts integration a “sucker’s game” in Greene’s view, yet arts classes are to be championed? Presumably because the point (to him) of arts integration is solely to improve test scores, while arts-only classes serve other purposes. But as the reams of arts-only studies in Winner et al.’s report show, there are many who expect arts-only classes to improve test scores. Conversely, ascribing a strictly instrumentalist purpose (improving test scores) to arts integration is rather narrow-minded. In reality, the same broad skills and habits of mind developed in stand-alone arts classes can and should be developed via arts integration to enrich the subject learning—even if such enrichment isn’t readily measurable on typical reading and math tests.

NB: In the same Education Week issue as Greene’s commentary, Ellen Winner herself writes persuasively about the vital and still-emerging nature of arts education research (“The Arts Have Much to Teach Us,” co-authored by Howard Gardner).

4. Art should not be added to STEM. Science, tech, engineering, and math are frequently addressed collectively in the context of subjects students need to be prepared for our changing society. STEAM advocates propose that the addition of arts skills and modalities strengthen and open new possibilities to STEM learning. People can disagree about whether the arts should be incorporated into the STEM acronym and what that would mean in practice. However, the topic of arts integration is far larger than the discussion of STEAM, as arts strategies can and should be meaningfully integrated into the other subjects, from physics to foreign language. Thus, it is important to distinguish between arts integration as an approach and the arts as a subject/field.