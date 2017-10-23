Arum Rae Releases Music Video For Emotionally Honest Single, "Should I"

Manhattan-based singer/songwriter Arum Rae released her unplugged, debut album, Sub Rosa, earlier this year via Secret Road Records. The album is a beautiful collection of tracks that touch on the past, the present, and the feature. Rae bares it all on Sub Rosa and today we are beyond thrilled to share the music video for her latest single from the release, “Should I.” While some find it difficult to explain and showcase what it feels like to be vulnerable, Rae does it in a way that is simple and breathtaking.

In the music video for “Should I,” Rae is alone with her guitar in hand. It allows the viewer to focus only on the music and the message behind the track, which is amplified by Rae’s gritty and powerful chops. “This music video is a reflection of the vulnerability you may experience in the anticipation of love,” explains Rae. “The excitement and the unknown. Wanting to be at your best but also your truest self and sorting through all that in your mind. In this video, I have my vinyl there to keep me company while I wait and contemplate how the night will unfold."

Watch the brand new music video for “Should I” in the player below.

For those unfamiliar, Arum Rae was one of the first artists to be part of the label arm of Secret Road, the licensing company responsible for much of the soundtrack for shows like Grey's Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars, and One Tree Hill. Her debut album, Sub Rosa, is currently available for purchase on iTunes here and will be available on vinyl on December 8th via Secret Road Records.

There’s much more in store for Rae, including a full band/radio version of “Should I” which will be released on November 10th and features Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Jim James), Geoff Stansfield, Matt Chamberlain, and Arun Pandian. Stay in the know with all things Arum Rae by heading on over to http://www.arumrae.com/.