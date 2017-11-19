Catching the pungent scent of a predator’s fur on the wind, hearing a deep growl behind us, like much of the rest of the world, the United States feels stalked. Global corporations like GE, Walmart and Goldman Sachs, each wealthier than a small nation, have become parasitic corporate states, sucking subsidies from every nation in which they do business. According to the International Monetary Fund, fossil fuel corporations like Exxon and GE alone in addition to their sales pull $10 million in subsidies (taxfunded gifts) from us every minute, a yearly amount equal to the total health spending of all the world’s governments. The globals and their billionaire major investors have meanwhile parked 21 trillion dollars in tax havens, an amount greater than the GDP of the United States, the wealthiest nation in human history.

U.S. billionaires and multi-billionaires, compulsive hoarders of money, though only one-tenth of one percent of our population, have money equal to that of 90% of us. That wealth is drawing swiftly in toward a pinpoint. In 2015, it was discovered that 62 men had as much money as half of the world: 3.6 billion people. A year later, it was only eight men.

if global corporations are people, their behavior is sociopathic. Globals led by Monsanto are patenting the world’s heirloom seeds passed down in villages for thousands of years, then suing or jailing even those families for using them. Meanwhile, Monsanto breeds sterile plants or ones which will not breed true, so that seeds formerly free from the heirloom plant must be purchased from Monsanto each year. Led by Nestle, the parasitic global states are trying to corner the sources of freshwater, siphoning even pure glacial water only 200 miles from Flint, Michigan, and pristine streams in a California public park during a severe drought. Nestle’s CEO Peter Brabeck-Letmathe has made it clear that in the global corporatist view, water although necessary to human life, is not a human right. Siphoning most water, polluting the rest, “the markets” [the global corporate states] will decide what to charge people for drinkable water. Hammering the infrastructures, polluting the environment, they pay taxes (of if you will, usage fees) to few or none of the nations which have to clean up after them.

Not content, the oligarchs want more.

We certainly do not want to give it to them.

That’s where the corrupt Democratic and Republican parties come in. Politicians who are bought before they are elected redirect our tax money from the appropriate use — the needs and goals of our people — to “corporate welfare”: forcing us to buy land, buildings and equipment for multi-billion dollar global corporations, pay much of their wages and salaries, and “bail out” their gigantic losses. We either pay to fix or pay with our lives because of their damage to infrastructures and the environment. Globals’ evaded taxes are meanwhile shifted onto our disappearing middle class.

We are increasingly unable to pay. For the first time in U.S. history over half of U.S. public school kids are from low-income homes, 13 million without enough to eat. What are called economic “recessions” are depressions for many of the rest of us, times when the global corporations and wealthy investors scoop up at bargain basement prices whatever land or businesses we have to sell to survive. That’s one of the many ways that wealth congeals at the top. Hitting roughly every seven years, a recession/depression is already overdue. When the Age of Robotics began, moreover, factory jobs vaporized. The World Economic Forum predicts that in the next three years, by 2020, 5.6 million people will lose office and administration jobs to AI which will then spread into the professions.

Unemployment will be massive. Fully aware of that, the U.S. Congress is not bracing for the transition. Under global corporate “pressure” it is instead slashing our social safety nets, insisting that the wealthiest nation in the world cannot afford to protect its people even from hunger. Congress moreover has passed and our presidents have signed treaties like NAFTA that set up corporate tribunals at world level, empowering global investors to punish any nation, including the United States, that enacts any laws protecting our land, water or people, if they cost any global investor money. Even sovereignty is being sold under the table.

Usually after a presidential election, few care about government. This year most of the country is still on its feet.

The phrase “two party system” is not well understood. Major political parties in the United States tend to fuse over time, to become a single party and gang up on our people, leaving them without representation. That always forces the rise of a new “second” party. In 2017, 61% of the country, including 40% of Republicans, 52% of Democrats and a whopping 77% of independents declared their demand for a new major party. Independents, who are people with a nonpartisan stance rather than a new party, are according to Gallup 42% of the population now and slated to be over 50% of the electorate by the next presidential race in 2020. Up for grabs.

Rarely, the new second party peels off from a dying party — as when the Whigs and Democrats refused to address slavery and abolitionist Abe Lincoln led a walkout from the Whigs, creating the Republican Party, and the Whigs evaporated.

More often the new party takes on an old name. For example in the late 1800s, the last Robber Baron era, Democratic and Republican parties together refused to address the ravage of the environment (all old growth forest had been felled from New York to California, even the deer were nearly extinct) and the sucking of all wealth to a pinpoint, making real competition impossible. The Populists rose, and reaching party strength, became “the Democrats”. The two parties still did not adequately address monopoly, corruption or the loss of citizen control. The Progressives rose, reached party strength, and became “The Republicans”. Such total takeovers without a name change explain how the Party of Lincoln could become the Party of White Nationalism.