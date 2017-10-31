As ISIS Falls, Kurds Seek Opportunity To Establish a Kurdistan State

The rise of ISIS and the prospect of fighting and defeating them presented the Kurds with an opportunity to claim victory over a universal threat, situate their military might on the world stage, and reshape the Middle East to perhaps include Kurdistan.

Between 25 and 35 million Kurds inhabit a mountainous region straddling the borders of south-eastern Turkey, north-eastern Syria, northern Iraq, north-western Iran and south-western Armenia. They make up the fourth-largest ethnic group in the Middle East, but they have never obtained a permanent nation state.

But the rise and fall of ISIS seem to have provided an opportunity for the Kurds.

In 2015, Kurdish forces known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, independent of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and independent of the rebels seeking to overthrow President Asad, made it their mission to fight ISIS and recapture ISIS territory.

With the help of US-led coalition air strikes, weapons and Special Forces, Kurdish forces have done just that- driven ISIS out of the city of Raqqa, and other territories.

As ISIS dismantles, scenarios are rapidly emerging, plotted by every group that has played a role in Iraq and Syria over many years of war and loss. Russia, the US and Iran are jostling for advantage across the swath of both countries held by ISIS.

The United States and the international coalition has sought to regain territory taken by the Islamic State and to dismantle their terrorist network. There is a larger concern that multiple players have different interest in the wake of ISIS fall. The wish list of outcomes is broad and divergent. For Russia, there is the chance to establish a presence in the center of the region, with political muscle and enhanced gas and oil interests. For Iran, a consolidated and potentially decisive role in both countries. And for the US – in the absence of a broader strategy – the chance to spoil its rivals’ plans. That means the Kurds who offer a progressive democratic alternative, could leverage their role in defeating ISIS, and parlay US support into broader autonomy and perhaps a Kurdistan state.

The Kurds of Iraq and Syria have made little attempt to hide the fact that the post-Isis vacuum marks a rare, potentially historic, moment for them to leverage their role into broader autonomy and perhaps a Kurdistan state. Apart from being an effective force against ISIS, the Kurdish-led autonomous government are perhaps the only political alternative to the repressive Assad regime and the violent Islamic State.

As far as geopolitical interest go, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Syria are on one side, and the United States is on the opposite end of that interest where the Kurds interests happen to intersect.

In early 2014, the Islamic State made Raqqa, Syria the headquarters of its self-styled "caliphate", implementing an extreme interpretation of Islamic law and using beheadings, crucifixions and torture to terrorize residents who opposed its rule. The city also became home to thousands of jihadists from around the world who heeded a call to migrate there by IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The prize, for the Kurds, is far more than who gets to claim the foreseeable military victory over ISIS. At stake, for all sides, is the future make-up of the region and a chance to shape it in their likeness.

Kurds want a Kurdistan state to be part of the reshaped region post ISIS. Amid the great power struggles, between Russia, Iran, Syria, and the US, the Kurds too have sensed opportunity in chaos. Kurdish-led Forces now control Raqqa, and Kurdish-led authorities in other parts of northern Syria are already discussing plans to establish a federal system in areas they control in Iraq, Turkey, Iran, Armenia, and Syria.

In recent decades, Kurds have increasingly influenced regional developments, fighting for autonomy in Turkey and playing prominent roles in the conflicts in Iraq and Syria, where they have resisted the advance of ISIS.

Kurds form a distinctive community, united through race, culture and language, even though they have no standard dialect. They also adhere to a number of different religions and creeds, although the majority are Sunni Muslims.

In the early 20th Century, many Kurds began to consider the creation of a homeland - generally referred to as "Kurdistan". After World War One and the defeat of the Ottoman Empire, the victorious Western allies made provision for a Kurdish state in the 1920 Treaty of Sevres.

Such hopes were dashed three years later, however, when the Treaty of Lausanne, which set the boundaries of modern Turkey, made no provision for a Kurdish state and left Kurds with minority status in their respective countries- Iraq, Syria, Armenia, Iran. Over the next 80 years, any move by Kurds to set up an independent state was brutally quashed.

However, In 2013 ISIS turned its sights on three Kurdish enclaves that bordered its territory in northern Syria. It launched repeated attacks and made advance in Iraq and Syria. This posited the case for Kurdistan In a military light.

In January 2015, after a battle that left at least 1,600 people dead and more than 3,200 buildings destroyed or damaged, Kurdish forces regained control of cities and towns once overrun by ISIS. Since then, the Kurds have inflicted a series of defeats on ISIS in northern Syria with the help of US-led coalition airpower. They have established control over a stretch of contiguous territory along the Turkish border and taken over ISIS stronghold of Raqqa.

Today, fighting under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurds have emerged as a key ally of the US-led coalition, which considers it one of the few effective partners on the ground in Syria.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is regaining territory with Iranian and Russian military support, has said the state will recover control over the entire country, including Raqqa. The sectarian tension that could arise from all of this could plague the Middle East for years to come, possibly expanding into a proxy conflict among various international groups. Additionally, the Islamic State, after losing grounds, may revert to its insurgency roots and refocus on orchestrating terrorist attacks.

One thing is certain, external military intervention—including the provision of arms and military equipment, training, air strikes, and even troops—in support of proxies in Syria threatens to prolong a conflict already in its sixth year.