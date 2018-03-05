As Promised, Tiffany Haddish Re-Wore Her White 'SNL' Gown At The Oscars

Tiffany Haddish does not care about any “taboo.”

The “Girls Trip” star wore a dress that cost more than her mortgage to the premiere of the hit film in July. She wore the gown again to host “Saturday Night Live” in November, and she vowed to audiences then that she would be wearing that same dress again and again and again.

During her “SNL” monologue, Haddish said her team told her it was “taboo” to wear the white gown to host the NBC show since she had already worn it to the “Girls Trip” premiere.

“I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress,” she said in response. “This dress cost way more than my mortgage. This a Alexander McQueen, OK? This a $4,000 dress. Imma wear this dress multiple times.”

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph present the awards for

Best Documentary Short and Best Live Action Short at the Oscars on Sunday.

So it delighted many when the star showed up to present an award at the Oscars wearing the same white Alexander McQueen gown she’s so proudly worn before.

Haddish walked the red carpet in a traditional Eritrea princess gown to honor her late father. But when it came time to present the awards for Best Documentary Short and Best Live Action Short alongside Maya Rudolph, Haddish changed into the white gown.