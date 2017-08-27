STYLE & BEAUTY
Asahd Khaled In A Custom Gucci Suit Is Too Cute For Words

The 10-month old is better dressed than all of us.
By Jenna Amatulli

Asahd Khaled is definitely a contender for best dressed at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The adorable offspring of DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck appeared on the red carpet in the arms of his dad, looking as adorable as ever. 

Fans flew to Twitter to show their affection for the 10-month old’s general cuteness, also praising his custom Gucci suit:

Many couldn’t help but remark on Asahd’s wardrobe being better than most:

We’re all hot messes in comparison to this nugget. If Asahd is already wrecking the fashion game at 10 months, we can’t wait to see him at 1 year old. 

Asahd’s dad, DJ Khaled, is nominated for several awards tonight ― including Video of the Year for “Wild Thoughts.” 

