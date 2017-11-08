Asher Monroe Shares Touching New Music Video For "Sail On"

This past July, singer-songwriter Asher Monroe dropped his debut solo album, Inner Warrior, which allowed the artist to find his true and honest self. The release showed fans the importance of dedication and following your passion as he gave an inside look to the ups and downs he has faced along his musical career. Having written, recorded, and produced each track on Inner Warrior, Monroe revisited older tracks that were reworked for the album including “Sail On.”

Originally released back in 2015, “Sail On” is a track that is near and dear to Monroe’s heart. Lyrically, the track is about a lost loved one who died innocently in the wake of a brutal and malicious genocide. Although tragic, we are able to see the best of Monroe’s ability as an artist through “Sail On” while he tells a story through a beautifully touching song. Today we are honored to share the accompanying new music video, which was filmed in Sarajevo, Bosnia and directed by award-winning director Haris Dubica, in the player below and on YouTube here.

Through the release of “Sail On,” fans are introduced to a new side of Monroe, one that is vulnerable, saddened, and aching. It’s quite the task to share a track as meaningful as this one is, but he does it with ease. Monroe shares with us the meaning behind the track which was written for the sister of a young Bosnian soldier killed by Serbian forces on his 21st birthday in 1995, only eight days before the war ended. He shares:

“His sister is a refugee who escaped the war and had to live with the pain of losing her brother. She spent her whole life trying to fill the void of losing him, trying to making sense out of her pain by helping others. Even though we decided to not make the video about the war, we still chose to shoot the video in Bosnia with a Bosnian director and cast in his memory.”

With an incredible musical resume including being named one of MTV's Top Ten Artists, gracing the cover of Billboard Magazine, and having written and recorded with Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artists Chris Brown and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Monroe has fought his way to the top and there's no slowing him down anytime soon.

“’Irnis Catic, you will always be missed. Peace and love is the only answer.”