Ashes in the Air

What were we doing, pouring ashes into the sky from the woven basket of a hot air balloon? The ashes spread out in a diamond shape lit by the late afternoon sun. We were over farmland, which was appropriate because these ashes were the last remains of a man who’d grown up on a farm . The pilot of the balloon was my brother, a U.S. and world champion and later the author of A Life in the Air.

When the “blast valve” is not on, a balloon is silent. The ceremony gave me time to recall the last time I had seen Dad. He had sunk into Alzheimer’s and was living in a nursing home far from my residence in another state. The scene was the music room, which just meant that a piano sat among the wheelchairs. Dad gave no sign of recognizing me. After feeling disoriented, I recalled his reputation for affability: he was notably good with strangers. I realized this was my big chance to be a stranger. We had a lively conversation. We talked not about memories, but about that day, that room.

The Alzheimer’ had first manifested one Thanksgiving, a story told Iin more detail in my book, Enlarging Our Comofrt Zones. Everything was normal until Dad urged me to go outside and help him round up the sheep. We were in the town of Santa Rosa, California. I was puzzled. Neighbors grew zucchini but there were no livestock. Confused, suspecting a joke, I asked, “if I went out, would I see the sheep?” “Of course you would and let’s hurry, we have to get the sheep to the railway station.” I was puzzled until he said that it was strange how Minnesota, where he had b grown up, ha been moved to the other side of the hill behind their retirement home.

Mom put up with his climbing on the roof and going to sleep on other people’s front lawns. To give her a rest, my sister and I offered to take care of him one weekend while she went away. On my day I was distracted by the phone and he wandered off. I saw him at the far end of the block and ran after him. When I caught up we were on a main street. I said hello, put my arm around him, and started to turn him around. He resisted. A car screeched to a stop and a brave young women, thinking I was mugging a helpless older man, emerged with a baseball bat. “Alzheimer’s,” I said. “My mother, too,” she replied.

Dad has been an electrical engineer, an inventor, and a salesman. He commuted into New York City from our suburban home. Already author of Journey into Love and another book, one of my sisters is writing about what our p;arents did right. (Among her qualifications is decades of experience as a teacher in the Hoffman Process, a residential workshop[ about families of origin.) One thing they did right was not giving us the answers but often considering with us how to find out.