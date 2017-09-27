Blue Ridge Beauty: HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Asheville

The third week of Listen tto America, HuffPost’s 25-city tour around the U.S., kicked off in Asheville, North Carolina.

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city boasts natural beauty and so much more. With its extremely vivacious arts scene and gorgeous architecture, downtown Asheville delights residents and visitors alike.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

HuffPost held interviews at 12 Bones Smokehouse and Wedge Brewery, two local haunts much loved by their regulars. Additionally, there was a panel discussion about women’s health and rural hospitals at the Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies. Panelists discussed the many challenges that women face in rural areas, like decreased maternity services and other disparities in accessing health care.

To see a bit of what went on Asheville, take a look at our time there below.