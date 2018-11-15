Ashley Graham: 'Kim Kardashian Picked Spinach Out Of My Teeth'

Ashley Graham has experienced many milestones in her modeling career, including her groundbreaking cover appearance on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

But on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday, she told host Jimmy Fallon about a different kind of moment that she will always remember.

“Kim Kardashian picked spinach out of my teeth,” she said.

That kind of statement begs for some elaboration, and Graham filled in the details on the show.

She has discussed Kardashian’s epic personal grooming move before, including with Kardashian herself on a podcast. But it gets better with time.