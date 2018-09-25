Ashley Graham's New Clothing Line Proves Sexy Has No Size

Who says sexy has a size?

That’s what Ashley Graham’s asking in her latest size-inclusive collaboration with U.K. fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing. The now-live collection is available in U.S. sizes 0 to 24, and ranges in price from $6 to $105.

It’s part of the brand’s campaign, #EveryBODYinPLT, which aims to bring PrettyLittleThing’s signature fits, cuts and bold prints to every kind of body. From oversized animal prints, to dramatic slit maxis, to risqué lacy and sheer numbers, the collection is designed with with sexiness in mind.

The pieces in the collection are all about prints, textures and details, like the sheer leopard maxi skirt and the gold metallic maxi. “I have to say I am so excited about this collaboration with PrettyLittleThing because it is size inclusive and it is so sexy,” Graham said of the collaboration in a press release.

PrettyLittleThing has grown its plus-size collection in recent months, bringing more styles to the size 14-and-up crowd than ever before, said Umar Kamani, CEO of PrettyLittleThing.

“Ashley embodies female empowerment and has worked exceptionally hard with our design team on curating a Fall collection suitable for all body types,” Kamani said in a press release. “At PLT we want to encourage confidence through fashion for all women.”

If you’re dying to get your hands on one of these sexy little numbers, the collection is now live, but pieces are already flying off the digital clothing racks. To give you sense of what to expect from the AGxPLT collab, we’ve pulled some of our favorite pieces below: