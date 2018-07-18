Ashley Graham Shut Down A Troll's Pregnancy Comment With Just 4 Little Words

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images Graham arrives at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4, 2018, in New York City.

Ashley Graham is not here for anyone’s body-shaming bulls**t.

The plus-size supermodel posted a video to her Instagram of her dancing in a pink bikini on Tuesday. Graham, 30, is currently on vacation somewhere warm and beautiful, where she’s sporting a ton of cute bikinis and beach time.

One of her followers, however, decided to point out her “baby bump” in a not-so-hot body-shaming comment.

“Good Morning… Ashley!!!!$ Looking good…. Baby bump…. :))))),” one Instagram user wrote, according to Instagram account CommentsByCelebs.

Graham, who isn’t currently pregnant, was not having any of it. In just four simple words, the model shut down the comment.

“That’s just called fat,” Graham responded on Instagram.

Graham has been a body-positive advocate since her career took off in the late 2000s. In 2016, she became the first plus-size model to be featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Last year she published her book A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty And Power Really Look Like.

In a video shoot for Glamour last year, Graham said that body image is important for women of all shapes, sizes and colors.

“People just think that body image and the body revolution is a ‘trend’ and a ‘fad,’ and, you guys, it’s not,” she said. “It goes from big girls to little girls. It goes from Spanish girls to black girls. It goes from white girls to young girls. It’s everybody in between.”