Ashley Judd spoke out Thursday in her first TV appearance since publicly accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment earlier this month.

During an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer, the “Double Jeopardy” actress became emotional as she described Weinstein making unwanted sexual advances on her nearly two decades ago.

“I thought no meant no,” Judd said during the interview, which aired on “Good Morning America.” “I fought with this volley of no’s, which he ignored.”

Judd first described the encounter in a bombshell report published by The New York Times earlier this month. She told the Times that Weinstein sexually harassed her in his hotel room during what she believed would be a business meeting.

“[Weinstein] had her sent up to his room, where he appeared in a bathrobe and asked if he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower, she recalled in an interview,” reported the Times.

“I didn’t expect that I would feel tearful,” Judd told Sawyer, fighting back tears. “But it’s been an absolutely, tremendously moving two and a half or three weeks.”

Judd said she could never forgive Weinstein for what he had done to women, and added that he “absolutely” should go to jail if the sexual assault allegations against him are true.

Still, Judd said she believes there is “hope and help” for everyone, including sexual predators.

“There has to be a real profound understanding on the part of the sexual predator that what he was doing was wrong and criminal,” Judd said.

“What I would say to Harvey is, I love you and I understand you are sick and suffering,” she added. “And there is help for a guy like you, too. And it’s entirely up to you to get that help.”