Longtime Gun Owner Ashton Kutcher Says 'Enough Is Enough' After Vegas Massacre

In the wake of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, actor/hunter Ashton Kutcher joined a growing call for stricter gun control laws.
The former “That ’70s Show” star used Twitter late Monday to call on people to pray for the 58 people killed and hundreds injured after 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire onto a crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
Check out his series of tweets here:
A host of other celebrities also called for new legislation which may curb future mass shootings.