Asia Argento Shares Heartbreaking Statement On Anthony Bourdain's Death

“I am proud and honored to know you,” Bourdain had tweeted at the time. “You just did the hardest thing in the world.”

Since that point, up until his death, Bourdain was a huge supporter for the Me Too movement. In addition to backing Argento and other women who came forward, Bourdain also spoke openly about the “bro” culture and sexual harassment that existed in the culinary world.

This piece has been updated.