Asia Argento Fired By 'X Factor Italy' TV Show After Sex Allegations

Asia Argento has now experienced tangible career damage after allegations that she had sex with an underage actor.

The 42-year-old actress-director was fired as a judge on “X Factor Italy,” The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Monday after the Italian press reported the move.

Argento’s claims that she was sexually violated by Harvey Weinstein helped fuel the Me Too movement that took down predators in entertainment and beyond. But then she was accused by former movie co-star Jimmy Bennett of sexually assaulting him when he was 17. According to documents obtained by The New York Times, she agreed to pay him a $380,000 settlement. However, Argento denies the payment was related to sexual assault.

Asia Argento will appear in the first seven episodes of the talent show "X Factor Italy." The show is seeking a replacement judge for future episodes.

Argento has denied having sex with Bennett, but TMZ discovered tweets allegedly from Argento that acknowledge a sexual encounter and the “shakedown” afterward.

Argento, who is Italian, will appear in seven episodes of “X Factor Italy” that were already shot because satellite TV platform Sky Italia said it did not want to penalize the hopefuls who had auditioned for the music talent show when she was a panelist, THR noted.

Her replacement will be announced Sept. 5, the show business outlet said.