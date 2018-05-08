Asian Bodies That Proudly Defy An Archetype

“It’s OK that I’ve been close to weighing 200 pounds — and also close to weighing 100 pounds.” — Louise, 36

Gabriela Landazuri Saltos/HuffPost

It’s OK that I’ve been close to weighing 200 pounds — and also close to weighing 100 pounds. I started grad school at the smallest I’d been and graduated the largest I’d ever been. I was also really damn happy when I graduated. I had no confidence, so I almost dropped out my first year. I didn’t feel I deserved to take up space. I tried to be an actor before, and it just didn’t pan out. A lot of it was a lot of feedback like, “You’re Asian. We don’t want to cast someone who looks like you. You don’t fit the mold of the sexy dragon lady. We don't know what to do with you.” As I kept going, something clicked my second year and third year where I was like, “OK, I’m going to just do what makes me happy. I’m going to stop worrying about how my body works.” At my largest, I was a size 18. I told myself that I can still be beautiful. I can still do all the things I want to do.



I was, like, a size 2, and then when I left school, I had put on between 90 and 100 pounds. It was a slow creep. When I lost the weight, it was because I got sick, but I mourned the weight. I went from 200 to 140 pounds really, really fast. I didn’t know how to fill the space anymore. I mourned the fat. I had an association to be fat and happy.



There’s no fat, beautiful, body-proud Asian touchstone. When I was growing up, I loved Margaret Cho. I still love her. But I was like, “You can’t be like that. She's the unicorn.” There are cutouts of what Asian women get to be — the compliant Asian, the good-girl Asian, the edgy Asian. And it does have to do with your body and how you look. I’ve never felt like I fit into one of those.



But I guess my big revelation was that I’m allowed to occupy space and I’m allowed to be the designer of the space I occupy.