Asian-Americans Already Nailed Halloween This Year

From blockbuster hits like “Crazy Rich Asians” to “To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before,” it’s been a big year for Asian-Americans in the entertainment industry.

And with increased representation on screen came a bonus perk ― dope ass Halloween costumes.

People looked to Asian-American roles on the big and small screens for costume inspiration. They certainly didn’t disappoint. Some dressed up as comedian Ali Wong, while others drew from Hasan Minhaj’s “Homecoming King” special.

Jenny Han, whose book “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” was turned into a Netflix hit, explained to BuzzFeed she felt “tears of joy” after seeing her characters as Halloween characters.

Indeed, these are all scary good.

Check out some of the costumes below:

pic.twitter.com/N48MoaaPBU — Jenny Han can't come to the phone right now (@jennyhan) October 28, 2018

There’s also this one, which may have actually shut down the Halloween game.