Asian-Americans Explain Just How Much 'Crazy Rich Asians' Means To Them

There’s basically been one thing on the minds of all of Asian Twitter, and that’s “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Since the release of the film’s trailer on Monday, which preceded a few advanced screenings this week, Asian-Americans are using social media to express just how much the movie means to them.

After all, with a more than two-decade gap since the release of “The Joy Luck Club,” the last Hollywood film featuring an Asian-majority cast that isn’t a period piece, the hype is completely understandable.

#CrazyRichAsians is the kind of big, beautiful, vibrant rom-com Hollywood needs; the kind it hasn’t seen (or done well) in a while. That’s why it works. And it happens to star a big, beautiful, vibrant ensemble of Asians. Global Asians! All kinds of Asians. That’s why it matters. — jen yamato (@jenyamato) April 24, 2018

Some pointed out how refreshing it is to see three-dimensional Asian characters on screen, while others noted the film’s characters depart from stereotypes. A few people even mentioned how the upcoming movie could inspire younger generations to embrace their heritage.

Here's the thing - first Asian American female protagonist in 25 years, since Joy Luck Club. Sure, the storyline was satire on late stage capitalism in Asia, but also gratuitous hot Asian men abs. And an American story w/ not one White face. So damned good! #CrazyRichAsiansMovie — Taz Ahmed (@TazzyStar) April 24, 2018

I'm so excited for #CrazyRichAsians to come out! It is an entirely Asian cast where Asians are going to be given a complex and realistic background for once. Plus, Asian men are seen as attractive and desirable and Asian women are not overly sexualized. — Theresa (@terocena) April 19, 2018

Pulled over in a shady part of burbank in 80 degree heat to watch #CrazyRichAsians trailer. This is a historic moment for Asian Americans and I could not be happier. Whatever happens, we’ve already won. Thank you @jonmchu @wbpictures — hayden szeto (@HaydenSzeto) April 23, 2018

Saw #CrazyRichAsians. It was hilarious, colorful, and SUCH A GOOD ROM COM. I truly can’t tell you what it meant to see so many Asians on screen as the main characters. ALSO @awkwafina is the G.O.A.T. 🔥🎎🎏⛩🍚🍣🥟🍱 — Ashly Perez 🍃 (@itsashlyperez) April 24, 2018

For Asian-Americans, securing proper representation in Hollywood has been a struggle. Research on diversity in Hollywood found that barely more than 3 percent of film roles in 2016 went to Asian actors. In contrast, more than 78 percent went to white actors.

It’s about time Hollywood released another movie with an Asian-majority cast because, as sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen points out, inclusive Asian-American representation in media skipped an entire generation.