With The Success Of 'Asian August,' It's Your Move, Hollywood

“Audiences want to see diversity on the screen,” UCLA social psychologist Ana-Christina Ramón wrote. “Our reports have continually shown that diversity sells, but the TV and film product continues to fall short. So audiences are left starved for more representation on screen that reflects the world they see in their daily lives.”

The #AsianAugust phenomenon is a promising sign, featuring a range of three-dimensional depictions of Asians with complex backstories and showing characters living their lives and grappling with a wide range of experiences, with their heritage only part of the story.

For example, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is a smart and sharp romantic comedy and coming-of-age story that happens to be about an Asian-American girl. The main character, Lara Jean, goes through some fairly universal experiences, dealing with the boys she likes, peers who are mean to her and a lot of other teenage drama.

And Hollywood might be getting the message: Warner Bros. is reportedly developing a sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Hopefully, this wave of projects will usher in other movies and television shows that tell even more kinds of original stories about Asians and Asian-Americans, because true progress will come when having a whole month of new movies and TV shows about Asians isn’t unusual or remarkable — it’s just normal.