This Is What Happens When You Ghost Your Ex And She Becomes Your Boss

“It would make my position unattainable, even in a short run. Therefore I resigned on the spot. My resignation was later accepted,” the letter-writer said.

HE QUIT, YOU GUYS. THE DUDE DIPPED OUT YET AGAIN. He then elaborated on what happened:

In a summary, as many of those self-righteous people on the Internet hoped, I came out of this with no job, no severance and no prospect for another job in this city. Obviously, I have to leave as I need to make a living. I will be shortly moving back home for several months to work as a substitute teacher, with an agency. I will see what next later. So I had my comeuppance. I am most certainly not asking for pity. I only wish there were not other individuals bearing the blunt of my immaturity in the past. (My partner cannot join me due to visa issue and family situation.)

Oh man.

He also said that Sylvia “seemed fine,” but that he could not understand why she got the chair of the board involved. Just a guess, dude: She probably realized you couldn’t be trusted because of that time you didn’t tell her you were dumping her and just left the country.

“We could have tried to sort this out between us first, no need to go to the top immediately,” he wrote.

Could you have, though? That seems like no-fly zone to us, sir. What a damn ride. Twitter is loving is just as much as we are: