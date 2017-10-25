Ask An Expert: Public Relations Advice and Tips with PR Expert Kayo Anderson

Kayo Anderson has a passion for creating powerful platforms for businesses and solopreneurs. With 12 years of PR experience, his knowledge of target markets, storytelling, marketing, media relations, and strong influencer relationship-building primes his clients for massive visibility, increased ROI and overall business success.

www.connect-central.com Kayo Anderson, Partner at Connect Central Corporation.

Anderson’s previous clients include The National Park Foundation, Luna Malvada Tequila (highest ranked premium tequila on the market), Energy Mogul Stephen Hightower and Hightowers Petroleum Co.

Jerica: Hi Kayo! It’s a delight to be interviewing you today. You have over 10 years experience in the Public Relations and Marketing industry. I know you have a wealth of knowledge to share with our readers. What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to your PR?

Kayo: There are 3 pillars to effective PR: Relationships, Trust and Clarity. To succeed in communications, the three biggest tips I can offer are to 1) Develop meaningful relationships; 2) Build trust; and 3) Create messaging that is clear and concise.

Jerica: That’s great advice. I definitely agree with you that those 3 pillars are paramount to a business’ success. In a crowded marketplace, how do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

Kayo: I have a special bond with all of my clients. First and foremost, I do not take on any one project if I am not passionate about said project. To that point, much of my success in communications and PR can be attributed to my passion for the projects in which I am leading; I put my heart and soul into everything I take on.

Jerica: Leading with passion, heart and soul is very important in providing a quality experience and deliverables to clients. I can tell you are a real people connector, very ambitious, and an industry leader. What advice would you give to someone asking for advice about becoming an entrepreneur?

Kayo: As Mark Twain said, “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.”

Jerica: Such a great quote by Mark Twain. As my parents’ taught me, “Shoulda, Coulda, Woulda” (laughs). We miss 100% of the shots we never take. What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success?

Kayo: I am fanatical when it comes to communications and branding. There is nothing that I love more then sharing a story with the world, a story conceptualized and implemented by “me.” If I am egotistical in any one part of my life, it’s in creating the best story possible, one that will 100% resonate with its audience.

Jerica: Stories have the power to impact, connect, and pierce hearts like nothing else can. I love a good story. Who are 3 people in the business world who inspire you the most?

Kayo: Benjamin Franklin and his quest for knowledge…

Ernest Hemmingway for his ability to tell a story…

and Elon Musk for his drive, ingenuity, and forward thinking way of life…

Jerica: The principles I see you are drawn to with those 3 influential leaders are: being a life-learner, storyteller and innovator. Your personality and success with clients embodies those 3 things. I know you work very hard. So what do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

Kayo: A “nice” glass of red wine and a good book, lol!

Jerica: Ah! Wine and a good book or magazine - that’s my kind of relaxation, too! (laughs) Kay, how can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?

Kayo: Anyone interested in connecting with me can do so by visiting our website at www.connect-central.com. You can also email me at kayo@connect-central.com. You can also connect with me on social media via Facebook @ www.facebook.com/kayo.anderson and on Linkedin @ www.linkedin.com/in/kayo-anderson-5a4827a/

Jerica: Thank you so much for the PR insights and tips you’ve shared with our readers today. Please keep us updated on any upcoming special projects you’re apart of.