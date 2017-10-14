Aspiring Authors Should Understand These 5 Facts About the Publishing Process

What should aspiring writers know about the publishing process? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Tessa Gratton, Author of YA and Adult SFF, on Quora:

What should aspiring writers know about the publishing process?

There are so many ways to answer this, and I’ve used all of them at some point or another: facetious, long-winded, funny, deadly serious… but the truth is, I think the most important thing aspiring writers need to absorb about the publishing process is that it’s a long game. I’ve heard people say “it’s a marathon, not a sprint” but I like that less because the first dude to run a marathon dropped dead at the finish line.

First of all, nothing happens overnight. There are wild success stories you’ll hear, stories of sudden sensations and books that blow up, but they’re the Spiders Georg of publishing. And even the books that appear as sudden sensations behind all of those stories is a long struggle—either before or after. You have to work hard, because everybody has to work hard, and think about both this immediate story/project, and also where you are aiming your career.

Second of all, authors are the bottom of the food chain in publishing. Publishing is a business and your book is the commodity. That’s the bottom line: either the book makes money or it doesn’t, because the publisher decided to support it or not.

Third, you need an agent to be your advocate, and you need to make connections with your peers. That’s the best way to arm yourself against ignorance that can lose you money and support.

Fourth, publishing is an institution just like every other. It comes with all the systemic oppression present in the culture within which it exists. Go in with your eyes open, because every choice you make from the start is a political one, and every choice your publisher makes about your book is, too.

Finally, you can’t control anything but the text of your novel. Sometimes your publisher will accept your input on covers and copy, on marketing, but they rarely have to—and you do not have veto power over such things. So when you are struggling with the vagaries of publishing, remember the one thing you have absolute control over: your text. You can always say no to editorial feedback, you can always fight to keep your words the way you want them. At the end of the day, your name is on that book, so you every word needs to be on purpose.

This all sounds dire, I know. It is. Publishing is hard, just like any career where you make money as an artist. I haven’t even gotten into what you should know about taxes and health insurance, or craft and learning.

Carrie Ryan, children’s and romance author, told me once that if you’re in the business of publishing long enough, everything will happen to you, good and bad. I sold my debut in 2009, and have been in the game ever since. I think about what she said all the time, and when my second series was cancelled it was basically the only thing that kept me going the first few weeks. At the same time that was happening, I was invited to work on Tremontaine by an author I’d admired for nearly twenty years. A good and my worst low (so far!) in the same few months—that is publishing.

I’m in it for the long haul, and, yes, for the marathon—even if I drop dead at the end.