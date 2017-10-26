Assassin's Creed: Orgins DLC: The Hidden Ones Explained

UBISoft has just recently released their new game Assassin’s Creed Origins. And now that’s it released all of the post launch content will start rolling out, including their 1st DLC for it, The Hidden Ones. So what is this DLC about? Well let me it.

This story-driven expansion builds upon the growth of the Brotherhood, taking players years after the events of Assassin's Creed Origins as they clash with an occupying Roman force in a new region. This expansion will extend the level cap, allowing players to keep on making their character progress. Available in January 2018.