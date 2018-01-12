AP Uses Jordan Peele Photo While Tweeting About James Franco Misconduct Allegations

You done messed up, A-P.

On Thursday, The Associated Press mistakenly tweeted a photo of “Get Out” writer and director Jordan Peele in a tweet that mentioned actor James Franco’s recent sexual misconduct allegations.

The since-deleted tweet was part of the news agency’s coverage of the Critics’ Choice Awards, during which Peele had accepted the Best Original Screenplay award for his successful horror film.

“James Franco, facing new sexual misconduct allegations, is an early winner at the Critics’ Choice Awards,” the tweet read, with a photo of Peele accepting his own award from the ceremony attached.

The Los Angeles Times report in which five women accused Franco of sexual misconduct had come out that morning. Four actresses told the newspaper the actor asked them to perform sexually inappropriate and coercive scenes.

The tweet caught Peele’s attention before it was deleted. The star tweeted, “Um ... weird photo choice?” in response to the mistake.

The AP addressed the mistake in a tweet later in the night. The outlet said it “deleted a tweet about James Franco winning at the Critic’s Choice Awards because it featured a photo of another person.”

The agency did not offer an apology to Peele. There there was no mention of Peele or the sexual misconduct allegations in the tweet.

We’ve deleted a tweet about James Franco winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards because it featured a photo of another person. A new tweet about the awards is upcoming. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 12, 2018

Franco won a Best Actor award for “The Disaster Artist” at Thursday night’s award ceremony. The actor did not attend the event to accept the award, which was not presented in the televised ceremony, but instead in an online-only segment before the event.

Before the LA Times report was published, several Twitter users had come forward alleging that the actor had harassed them. Franco denied any wrongdoing during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday, saying the allegations “are not accurate.”