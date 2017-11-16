Astraea: Today, Tomorrow and Always

On Monday November 13, 2017, the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice gathered with supporters to celebrate its 40th year anniversary and four decades of fighting for LGBTQI rights. Below is an adaptation of Executive Director J. Bob Alotta’s speech.

40 years in the making, there are some astounding truths about Astraea, some of which are already known; but bear repeating so that we may always know our names and our own truths.

In 1977, a group of women sat around a kitchen table and said: “if there is going to be a women’s movement that prioritizes the needs of lesbians and women of color then we’re going to have to fund it ourselves.” And so, they did and Astraea was born.

As the Executive Director of this groundbreaking organization I am often asked: “What does it mean to have a radically feminist philanthropic practice? What does ‘transformational’ philanthropy look like?” My response is simple: “Astraea moves money from where it purposefully is to where it purposefully is not.”

Ours is a story of tenacity, of will, of vision, of possibility, of power. When I say that Astraea purposefully moves money, I am also saying Astraea endeavors to shift power from those who seek to hoard and abuse it – to those who seek to uphold the power and dignity of our interdependent lives. The power that is our interdependency.

But what of this power? Why do we need it? What is it for? Why did those women sit down at that table in the first place? What truth propelled them to come together? I wake up every day in service of that answer. Many of us do. And we are not indefatigable. So I must I continue to make sense of this story 40 years after it began. When I push myself to find a deeper truth…when I do that, I believe… this is a story about love. This is a story about freedom.

Forty years ago a group of women came together. They - women of color and white women - were all born and raised during legal segregation. They were working class, some were poor, middle class, some came from wealth and some came from the hustler and artists classes – in any case, they sat down at a table together.

Those women had to love themselves enough to walk into the room, they had to love past all the stories behind all their differences so they could dream together. They had to love freedom enough to want to create its most viable pathway. They had to know freedom enough to love us—the modern day LGBTQI movement— into existence.

There were women, 40 years ago, who loved us without knowing us. We are freedom’s children. We are theirs. Look what they gave us.

And this was not a stagnant giving. Someone has shown up every single day for 40 years on our behalf, to aid us in writing our own love story. Every day, someone has reached into their pocket and given. Many of whom attended our 40th anniversary gala celebration. Those women asked, “what will it take - for our freedom to come? What will it cost?” Astraea’s first grants were for $200 to $1000 dollars and went to organizations helping lesbians fighting to keep their children, those organizing incarcerated women, and women starting an orchestra.

More people joined Astraea and together we kept asking and kept raising – when we needed to hear our voices we developed the Lesbian Writers’ Fund, when we needed to create, we launched the Visual Arts fund. Astraea’s supporters kept loving and they kept raising, and kept asking, “where else can freedom come?” So, we developed the International Fund for Sexual Minorities. We need language and a lexicon we need to know who we are, so we built a community built on love and freedom. I’m going to issue an incomplete list of names of those who helped create this community: Audre Lorde, Jewelle Gomez, Adrienne Rich, Achebe Powell, Gloria Anzaludua.

Astraea is freedom’s investment plan. We fund the most brilliant and brave grassroots activists who are willing to push all of us forward. Freedom is: June Jordan, Prathiba Parmar, Dorothy Allison, & James Baldwin. Charlotte Bunch, Pat Parker, Bayard Rustin, Urvashi Vaid, Diane Sabin. I am telling you these people love us.

Giving your time, your craft, your treasure, is an act of love. A belief in the best world we can create. Joan Nestle, Bernice Johnson Reagon, Alice Walker, Marlon Riggs, Jeanne Cordova. I am naming ground breakers, truth tellers, the folks who showed up so we can be here today. Amber Hollibough, David Becker, Marsha P Johnson, Leslie Feinberg, Diane Bernard, Michael Seltzer. These folks told us our identities were real and worthy and sexy. Some of them tithed to us. They wrote Astraea into their wills and at times are responsible for keeping our doors open. I say their names so we can know we have been loved.

It is an act of Freedom to know their names to say.

Every year, for 40 years, Astraea has grown and built through a commitment of what we need in order to be free: The Movement Building Initiative - funding queer people of color led and autonomous organizations at the start of the 21st century, the Global Arts Fund – supporting artists as activists, in every discipline. The LGBTI Global Development Partnership, the first ever investment of its kind by our [then] federal government. Astraea houses the LGBTI Racial Justice Fund, because racial justice is and will ever be - an LGBT issue.

Since that first $200 grant - Astraea has granted $36 million in over 4,500 grants to more than 1700 grantee partners in 99 countries and 48 US states. Before our 40th year is over, we will surely have granted over $40 million dollars. We raised every single one of those dollars. The people have. Our community has done this. Because of them we can say our founding mothers loved freedom’s possibility into over half the world. You kept it going.