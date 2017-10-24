Astros World Series Tickets Are Historically High, With Lots of Standing Room

While the ticket market for the 2017 World Series is dominated buy the Dodgers, the Astros are also making history. With the 4th most expensive average price tracked by TicketIQ, the Astros fall into the second-tier of historically-expensive World Series ticket prices, behind the three teams with the longest droughts in the sport. Now that the Cubs have vanquished their ghosts and their goat, the Astros have the second-longest streak of not winning, behind the Indians. Since opening under the Astrodome in 1965, the Astros have never won a world series and while never-winning is technically different from a drought, it nonetheless put them at the top of the list of hungriest fan bases. Currently on TicketIQ, seated tickets start at $828 with standing room only seats going for as low as $620. It's also likely made a little hungrier as a celebration of #HoustonStrong for a city still very much recovering from the country's worst natural disaster ever.

TicketIQ.com

While the majority of residents won't be able to afford tickets to the game, about 10% of the overall market is standing room only. Currently, the cheapest standing room option is for game one, where SRO listing are currently going for $620. If the Astros lose the first two games in LA, prices will drop, and while even $500 may seem like a lot of money to stand for 9 innings, it's a bargain compared to what Cubs fans paid last year, when SRO tickets were selling for as much as $2,000.

As America's fourth largest city, Houston has 6.3 million resident and the third-largest hispanic population, behind only their opponent cities, Los Angeles and New York. It also has one of the largest undocumented hispanic populations, which means it sits at the center the immigration debate. For a city that had one of the toughest years in the history of our country, the three world series games are going to be a celebration for everyone, white or hispanic, at Minute Made Park or not. If the Astros do win it all, it would be a fairy-tale-like finish to the season, as well as a rallying cry for a city that still has a lot of work ahead.

While the Cowboys are considered America's team, for the 2017 World Series, sports fans should adopt their Texas cousins for a couple weeks; not just to support #HoustonStrong, but also because they feel like real America, 2017. Led by the Jose Altuve, the shortest and best player in baseball, four-fifths of the Astros infield is Latino. In total, the team has 7 Latino players out of 25, or 28% of the team. While that's smaller than the city overall, which is 44% hispanic, it's more than most major league teams today. In addition to the team's Latino character, the ‘Stros are also filled with a lot of many bearded white men, who could just as easily live in Portland today or Texas in 1950. Other than being teammates, Brian McCann, Evan Gattis and Dallas Keuchel don't appear to much in common with Altuve, Correa or the other latino members of the team.

Despite those difference, though, they’re winning together, and all for the first time. None of the members of the Astros active roster have won a World Series. Even Justin Verlander, one of the best pitchers in a generation, is still trying to prove himself on the game’s greatest stage. Add to that the youngest manager to ever reach the world series, and this feels like America's team, 2017— one that knows nothing is given, and if they're going to win, they’ll have to take it.