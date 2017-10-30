"At 28 Years Old, I Was In the Middle of Planning My Wedding When I Was Diagnosed", Nicole West

“I would tell any newly diagnosed woman to take a deep breath, hold on tight and don't look back.” - Nicole West

Nicole West is a 32 year old, married to the love of her life, Jamie. She was 28 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

MK: How did your breast cancer diagnosis change your life?

NW: Breast cancer changed my life in one day. I was in the middle of planning my wedding, and then I heard the words “you have cancer”. Suddenly the $10 a stem hydrangea arrangements that I was fighting to have on tables didn't matter anymore. I had no interest in flowers, colors, or décor. My new battle was for life. In one day, I went from happy, healthy (or so I thought) and care free to having my world turned upside down. Where was I going to go for treatment? How was I going to work while going through treatment? If I couldn't work, how would we pay the bills? How much would treatment be? What would treatment be like? What if it didn't work? How long did I have to live? So many questions. I went to Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) at Midwestern Regional Medical Center where I had chemotherapy and Herceptin, a double mastectomy, and a breast reconstruction. After treatment, it has still affected my life. I now have to walk a fine line between being in tune with my body and being a hypochondriac. Every little ache and pain will always have me wondering if I just have a sore muscle or if it has come back and spread to other areas. I will have to live the rest of my life in fear that my cancer could come back.

MK: What do you wish you'd know before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

NW: Before I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I wish I would have known that it is becoming more common for women my age to be diagnosed. I felt the lump in my breast months before telling anyone about it. I felt it and I ignored it because I thought I was too young and too healthy.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to yourself and your purpose?

NW: I am more aware of my body and do not dismiss any symptoms or changes. I feel compelled to make sure that others are informed and do not make the same mistake I did - not telling anyone or seeking medical consultation if they feel something is not right.

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work.

NW: My family has a Relay for Life Team called the “Pink Ribbon of Hope”, started by my aunt who fought a 10-year battle with breast cancer. Every year we hold a tractor show/pull to raise money for the American Cancer Society. This year we raised $20,837 and in six years, we have raised a grand total of $92,462.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

NW: I wish that I could take the word “terminal” out of the breast cancer vocabulary. I wish we could find a cure and that no more lives were lost.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

NW: The one thing I would change about how people view breast cancer is how people view a mastectomy. When I was first diagnosed, I thought this is it, my breasts are gone. I am going to be disfigured for life, but that is not the case. Yes, there are some people who choose to not have reconstructive surgery, but if you do, there are numerous options available and many new and amazing treatments. I was able to keep my skin and nipples, which I feel played a huge role in helping preserve my body image. I am still me.

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

NW: It is very important for me to support other woman with breast cancer because I want to be there for anyone else walking down that path to help them make their experience easier by learning from mine.

MK: Has cancer changed how you view cancer, the world and others?

NW: I have a greater understanding of what others are going through. It used to be, years ago, you automatically assumed that person diagnosed with cancer wouldn’t make it. Now I think, because of places like CTCA and advanced treatment options, people are living longer with their diagnoses. I think before my diagnosis I may have had some fear of sickness – not that cancer is contagious, but you don’t want to be around them because you don’t want to cause any more harm to these delicate human beings. But I liked visitors and doing things when I was going through treatment – I wanted to live as normal as possible. Once I got my diagnosis, I didn’t do a single thing differently. In fact, the day I was diagnosed, I went to my stepson’s baseball game.

MK: at one word defines you?