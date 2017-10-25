At Last, An Advocate for Black Women

If you have read at least one of my blogs, then you already know I am a very passionate advocate. For me, I get a certain strength from standing tall for justice, advocating for a cause or on behalf of a person. This time, I’d like to acknowledge someone else who has also found the value in advocacy, Felesha Love. Love has a discovered a new passion in advocating for people who can sometimes be overlooked and undervalued, but are very important, women; more specifically, women in radio.

My radio sister and former colleague, Felesha Love was recently named Associate Board member of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame (NBRHOF), which seeks to honor and highlight the contributions of Black Women in Radio.

Love is also a long-time media professional who has worked at several Atlanta radio stations hosting several day-parts, including mid-days and afternoon drive. Our paths crossed when we worked at V-103 together in the mid-90s. Presently she is the host of, “The Felesha Love Show”, an internet radio show on 101.5 The Vibe, where you can also hear her MySpiritFitness Wellness Moment segments.

Love’s role as an Associate Board member is significant because it has allowed her to advocate for Black Women’s place in history, which might otherwise be lost. “I wanted to contribute research into what it means to be a Black woman in radio,” Love said.

Love was inspired to head-up this research project by her colleague, Marsha Washington George, Second Vice President of the National Board of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame and President of the Southeast Region. George is the author of “Black Radio…Winner Takes All: America’s 1st Black DJ’s.”

This project is also significant because it helps us realize the importance of diversity in the media, which is something that is lacking. A more diverse media, including Black women might have helped Dove avoid that black eye they received a few weeks ago after that Facebook ad debacle.

“I believe that Black Women in Radio is a phenomenal expression of diversity,” said Love.

She adds, “More diversity in the media will help bring people out of nineteenth century thinking. It is simply not enough to create the illusion of inclusion in ads and in the workforce.”

Mr. Bernie Hayes, founder of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame and his wife, Uvee are credited with first acknowledging the contributions of many unsung heroes in Black radio through the NBRHOF. Through their vision, this will be the first museum to highlight the legacies of Black women and men in radio.

Love is excited about her position which allows her to explore women’s contributions to this art, which has always been dominated by men. Love will present her findings from this long overdue project on Black Women in Radio for the Hall of Fame in 2018. Black Men in Radio is currently underway.

It is important to note, while many Black women in radio are acknowledged, inductees into the Hall of Fame 2018 are selected by a separate set of criteria.

Angela Greene is an advocacy expert, a Huff Post contributor, the Education Chair for the Gwinnett Chapter of the NAACP, the founder of Change Agents Advocacy Group, and the self-published author of, Unnecessary Roughness-The Story of a Mother’s Fight for Justice. The book is available for purchase on Create Space, Amazon, and on her website, unnecessaryroughnesspublishing.com. Please purchase your copy today.