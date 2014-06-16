The physical tolls of cancer can be devastating, especially when your career depends on your body's strength.

In conjunction with HuffPost Live's interview with cancer survivor and New York Giants player Mark Herzlich, a panel of athletes with different stages of cancer joined host Marc Lamont Hill to discuss their experiences living through such a trying time.

"It's earth-rattling. It shakes your life," said Jake Gibb, a professional volleyball player. "I was training to go to the London Olympics, and I had to reassess and figure out what I was going to do. I was diagnosed with testicular cancer and I had to figure that out first before I could go to the Olympics."

But before finishing his narrative, Gibb turned to Herzlich -- a survivor of Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer -- to offer his gratitude.

"It's really cool to hear your story and for whatever reason, I get some comfort from it," he said. "And it's nice to kind of feel that from other people who have gone through what I've gone through."

Watch the clip above to see more of the panel discussion, and click here to see the full HuffPost Live conversation with Mark Herzlich.