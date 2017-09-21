TRAVEL
The 15 Most Instagrammable Spots In Atlanta

This capital is ready for its closeup. 📸
By Suzy Strutner

AtlantaGeorgia, offers visitors a sweet-tea-infused, chili-dog-spiced blend of past and present. The city is a hub for African American and Civil War history with no shortage of museums and landmarks, and it also boasts a buzzy restaurant scene and some impressive urban restructuring that serves its residents from the South and beyond. Whether you travel to see nature, shop or learn about culture, there’s something here for you. 

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Turns out Georgia’s capital is a visual charmer, too. We took a virtual tour via Instagram to find the most photo-worthy spots in and around Atlanta. Take a look!

Do you love to take photos in Atlanta? Tell us what we missed! Tag your favorite Instagram posts with #ListenToAmerica, and we’ll add a few to this post.

