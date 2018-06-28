'Atlanta' Star Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes For Homophobic Rap

“Atlanta” star Lakeith Stanfield is apologizing after a video of him reciting homophobic rap lyrics went viral. He says he was assuming a character in the clip.
In the Instagram video, the actor raps, “Take that chump change back, that’s some gay shit/ Only black rags in my cab like I’m racist/ Fag, I don’t really like to brag, but I’m straight rich.” He captioned the post, “Offensive freestyle (not for the easily offended).”
The video was deleted shortly after it was posted on his account last week.
Stanfield came under fire after the clip was widely shared on Twitter on Friday.
On Tuesday, Stanfield ― who also stars in “Sorry to Bother You,” which hits theaters next week ― shared a second video. In it, he apologized for the rap and said he was taking on the part of a character and that the lyrics don’t reflect his views.
“I make videos all the time, which I usually end up deleting as soon as I make them,” he said in Tuesday’s video. “I assume characters that have different viewpoints and different views on life, and just from different perspectives. Some things my views are in line with, and some things my views aren’t aligned with. And this character that you’ve seen is a character I’m definitely not in line with and I definitely don’t believe those things.”
He continued, explaining that he has “never been homophobic.”
“I’ve never agreed with homophobic thought or hatred toward anyone for that matter,” he said. “I’m a person that moves in love, and I wanna promote and continue to push that. Love for all people and all different types of love in every form it takes. I want people to have a clear understanding.”
Watch his apology video below.