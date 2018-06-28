'Atlanta' Star Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes For Homophobic Rap

“Atlanta” star Lakeith Stanfield is apologizing after a video of him reciting homophobic rap lyrics went viral. He says he was assuming a character in the clip.

In the Instagram video, the actor raps, “Take that chump change back, that’s some gay shit/ Only black rags in my cab like I’m racist/ Fag, I don’t really like to brag, but I’m straight rich.” He captioned the post, “Offensive freestyle (not for the easily offended).”

The video was deleted shortly after it was posted on his account last week.

So @lakeithlakeith from @AtlantaFX && @Sorry2BotherYou Though this “freestyle” (that you can clearly see him looking down & reading) was appropriate?! Lol ppl are truly Homophobic weirdos Lakeith Stanfield sis you played yourself pic.twitter.com/5N5F7Nexs2 — Bre'on (@_BayBey) June 23, 2018

Stanfield came under fire after the clip was widely shared on Twitter on Friday.

This whole Lakeith Stanfield thing just reinforces a frustrating reality: 90% of the time "woke" people only care about being "woke" along the axis that personally affects them. They're totally ready and willing throw other marginalized people under the bus. — Andrew Boyd Allen (@A_B_Allen) June 23, 2018

I was really rooting for Lakeith Stanfield pic.twitter.com/eWoPU0a54W — pillsbury doughboy (@olmilkdudd) June 23, 2018

I love Lakeith Stanfield and tried to ignore his fake wokeness but he really uploaded a prewritten homophobic freestyle.. "not for the easily offended" nigga, are you serious? And his movie (sorry to bother you) drops in two weeks.



Another one bites the dust. Played himself. pic.twitter.com/1uRmuLmZ5A — yoruba demoness (@oluwablk) June 23, 2018

On Tuesday, Stanfield ― who also stars in “Sorry to Bother You,” which hits theaters next week ― shared a second video. In it, he apologized for the rap and said he was taking on the part of a character and that the lyrics don’t reflect his views.

“I make videos all the time, which I usually end up deleting as soon as I make them,” he said in Tuesday’s video. “I assume characters that have different viewpoints and different views on life, and just from different perspectives. Some things my views are in line with, and some things my views aren’t aligned with. And this character that you’ve seen is a character I’m definitely not in line with and I definitely don’t believe those things.”

He continued, explaining that he has “never been homophobic.”

“I’ve never agreed with homophobic thought or hatred toward anyone for that matter,” he said. “I’m a person that moves in love, and I wanna promote and continue to push that. Love for all people and all different types of love in every form it takes. I want people to have a clear understanding.”

Watch his apology video below.