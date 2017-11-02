Atlanta's Center for Civic Innovation Hosts Creative and Revealing Forum for Mayoral Candidates — Cathy Woolard "Wins"

On Monday, October 30, 2017 The Center for Civic Innovation (CCI) hosted one of the final forums of the Atlanta mayoral campaign. The race to replace Kasim Reed as mayor of “The city to busy to hate, but never too busy to love” has been a long, competitive, and contentious one. By the day of the CCI #VoteLocal Mayoral Forum, the field had narrowed to ten candidates: Peter Aman, Rohit Ammanamanchi, Keisha Lance Bottoms, John Eaves, Vincent Fort, Kwanza Hall, Ceasar Mitchell, Mary Norwood, Cathy Woolard, and Glenn Wrightson.

This article is solely based on what happened during the CCI #VoteLocal Mayoral Forum, and highlights some of the most interesting and revealing results. CCI does not endorse any specific candidate, rather they provide a platform for civic engagement and then let the public decide.

Absent, Late, and Playing Hooky

Perhaps one of the most interesting, if unintentional, results of the CCI #VoteLocal Mayoral Forum is who was present for the event... and who wasn’t.

Mary Norwood missed the event. Norwood had confirmed her attendance prior to the event, and even had a seat saved. She inexplicably didn’t show up. This is strange considering that Mary Norwood shows up to everything. She’s a tireless campaigner, so her absence was a surprise.

Kwanza Hall was tardy. Or, perhaps, he didn’t hear when his name was called. Kwanza didn’t make it to the stage until well after he had been introduced along with his chosen campaign song (”Forever” by Drake).

John Eaves left early. With thirty minutes left in the forum, John Eaves dipped out of the event.

Rohit Malhotra, executive director for CCI and host for the event, said all the candidates had RSVP’ed for the event, and audiences would likely remember who wasn’t present.

The Candidates Themselves All Like Cathy

One of the most revealing moments of the evening was the question “If you had to select one of your competitors to be your vice mayor, who would it be?” Everyone who answered said Cathy Woolard. This moment speaks volumes about how much respect these politicos all have for Woolard. For her own answer, Cathy answered “Rohit Ammanamanchi”

Everyone Discussed their Failures

One of the most charming sections of the forum was the “Failure Bow” portion where candidates admit a failure they’ve had (preferably related to public service), and then to take a bow as they own up to their shortcomings.

Ceasar Mitchell described hiring his brother to help him in his city council office, which eventually became out of compliance for the code of ethics. Mitchell said he owned up to the mistake in the ethics office, and voluntarily paid restitutions.

Cathy Woolard wished she could have prevented some of the gentrification caused by the BeltLine, which she worked on during her time in city council.

Glenn Wrightson regrets not hiring a coach to better prepare him to campaign for mayor.

Keisha Lance Bottoms said she would have engaged the planning department more during her first term in city council, as a means to be more effective.

Kwanza Hall thought he should have had a stronger relationship with mayor Reed, and that he could have engaged the mayor more when he was on city council.

Peter Aman would have tried even harder to root out corruption when he was working in city government.

Rohit Ammanamanchi sees missed opportunities as his clearest failure running for mayor.

Vincent Fort said he made too many compromises in 2001 when he proposed an anti-predatory lending bill.

Cathy Won the Audience... By a Landslide

After the event, audience members were asked to vote on who they think “won” the forum. Cathy got the most votes, by a large margin.