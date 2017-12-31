AT&T® Debuts “Be The Glow” with New York Listening Party

Fans packed the AT&T Store of the Future in New York City to get a first listen of the seasonal inspirational song “Be the Glow,” and meet one of the featured artists and song ambassadors: Earnest Pugh. AT&T® assembled some of the top names in Gospel and Urban music to record “Be the Glow” over the Thanksgiving holiday. Earnest Pugh, Fred Hammond and Marvin Sapp recorded live in a Los Angeles-based studio, while Fantasia, Monica and Romeo recorded their parts from New York, South Carolina and Hawaii, respectively. The result is an uplifting anthem that will leave a lasting impression on the heart far beyond this holiday season.

“Be The Glow” is a soulful balm during an ominous social climate. A full radio campaign will commence in January as a continued reminder that good can and will always overcome evil in the world.

The New York event was hosted by noted music producer Stanley Brown, and featured a premiere of song along with an exclusive behind-the-scenes video. Fans were also treated to a special performance by Earnest Pugh along with the Fountain Baptist Church choir from New Jersey.

photo credit: burke management

“We have a strong message that we are conveying. It is still the heart of the Father, even though it is not ‘preachy’. This is a song about loving each other, spreading joy and being light in an often dark world.” said Earnest Pugh.

“Be The Glow” was written by noted songwriter Keith Williams, Mark Jackson contributed to the song as well. Michael Bereal, who has collaborated with artists ranging from Shirley Caesar and Donnie McClurkin to Deborah Cox and Heather Headley, produced the track.

Get your free download of “Be The Glow” at www.ATT.BeTheGlow.com.

