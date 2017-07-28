Aubrey Plaza And Elizabeth Olsen Wear Head-To-Toe Matching Outfits

“Twinning” must run in the Olsen family.

Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza wore head-to-toe matching outfits to the premiere of their new film “Ingrid Goes West” in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Too cute.

The co-stars and friends looked adorable in embellished black Marc Jacobs mini dresses and Sophia Webster pumps. As if that wasn’t enough to solidify their red carpet fun factor, they posed up a storm together, too.

JB Lacroix via Getty Images

JB Lacroix via Getty Images LOL.

Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Matching is a pretty on-theme choice for this particular film, which follows an “unhinged social media stalker” (Plaza) on a journey to California to befriend her latest obsession (Olsen).