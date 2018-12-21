Audrey Geisel, Widow Of Dr. Seuss, Dies At 97

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Audrey Geisel. Audrey lived a life of extraordinary philanthropy and was the artistic and entrepreneurial force behind Dr Seuss Enterprises.

Her creativity and devotion to her husband’s work are indelibly linked with his legacy. We will miss her passion and spirit, but take solace in knowing that through her tireless devotion, every generation of children discovers their love for Things 1 and 2, The Grinch and The Lorax and will discover the endless possibilities of life’s journey through Oh The [P]laces [Y]ou’ll [G]o.