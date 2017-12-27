Augmented Reality Is The Future of The Human Experience

Immersive content expert Nicholas Cambata talks about AR, VR, and his next big move.

Bloomberg

When Nicholas Cambata founded his film company a decade ago, he had no idea he’d be designing augmented reality experiences.

Cambata is the visionary and film director behind 8112 Studios, a film company he started from scratch with zero film and business experience. First starting as a promoter in college, Cambata moved to video, quickly developing a passion for working behind the lens. Self-taught and self-motivated, Cambata went on to found his film company, 8112 Studios. Along with Co-founder and producer Douglas Sonders, 8112 Studios holds a high-profile roster; celebrities Lady Gaga, 50 Cent, and Justin Bieber stand out in the portfolio. Facebook named the company one of Top 10 production companies in the world for immersive content.

Celebrities are not the only thing Cambata has shot in his career. His passion lies within virtual and augmented reality, bending the rules of what we, as humans, consider real. Cambata is credited with creating the first ever VR experience for National Geographic. His expertise in virtual reality led him to found his augmented reality tech company, eXpanded eXistence (eXeX). The AR company boasts an impressive founding team: 8112 Studio’s Co-founder, a former senior executive of Apple, and one of the world’s top neurosurgeons. With a team dedicated to “redefining the definition of what we call human,” eXeX is leading the way for AR and VR experiences.

How does one man manage to lead the way immersive content? Well, he does things a bit differently.

“I approach projects from the standpoint of telling a story. Every product, brand, person, or song has a story. What is that? I answer that first.”

Aside from being a master storyteller, Cambata is also a world-class traveler. When he is not flying all over the world for clients creating immersive experiences, he is usually at one of two of this homes--either in Los Angeles or New York.

By placing his audience at the forefront of his projects, Cambata has managed to earn an elite position as a master video influencer. To produce greatness, Cambata believes in looking up to greatness. He credits his father as being his number one mentor, followed by a small list composed of Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, Michael Jordan, and Albert Einstein.

What is the future of augmented reality? Cambata believes the answer lies deeply from a place of deep human experience. All of this requires work, tireless work, in a field new and hot to tech companies all over the world. “I don't hold work hours. I work when I feel like it, which is all the time,” says Cambata. The entrepreneur life could not ring truer.

eXeX is currently working on bringing consumer and industrial applications to market next year.

1) When did you get your first photography camera? Video camera?

I must have been 11 or 12 when my parents bought a Hi-8 video camera, which was pretty advanced at the time. I started carrying it around with me everywhere, bringing it on trips, and spending entire days filming the most random things. There was no editing software back then, so I’d shoot and edit by rewinding and covering over scenes. I spent so much time with that camera by my side that it almost became an extension of me. I look back at some of those videos and wonder, “What was I thinking?” It fascinated me at the time and fueled my curiosity for capturing and manipulating reality.

2) How did you break into working with higher clients? Word of mouth, portfolio work, cold pitching, or all three?

I think knowing who to work with, and what type of work to pursue, is something most people don’t teach you in the beginning. A client can come and offer you money for a production, but don’t only think about the short term. Think about what piece of the puzzle they play in the bigger picture for you. Honestly, that concept is tough to grasp. I see a ton of talented people in the field stalling from their choices. Their choice of clients takes them down a path that leads to a dead end.

Getting to where we are now was a combination of getting out there and shooting, even if we didn’t have a project attached. Word of mouth was how we gained new clients. We also accepted projects with insane budgets and crazy deadlines without complaint. We thrived on the challenges. Once we had done the heavyweight projects, we had all the expertise to go after the bigger clients. We were relentless in our pursuit. Just remember, it’s like the saying goes: “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”

3) What are your thoughts on the influence of AR in everyday living? Do you think that is the future in the next decade or even five years?

I think when we talk about AR, there are still two worlds: The consumer one, and the industrial one.

For the consumer, AR will stay primarily on the phone and provide all types of incredible experiences over the next five years. By the end of the decade, you’ll start to see the consumer slowly rid themselves of most physical devices in the home. The TV will be the first to go, then the computer, and eventually the smartphone itself. By then, AR will be so fully integrated into your life that you won’t realize or care to distinguish it.

Think about how many times you use apps on your phone today without thinking about it. Ten years ago, the app store didn't exist, and the smartphone had just been introduced. It’ll be like that for AR devices and experiences by 2027.

For industrial usage, on the other hand, the AR explosion is happening right now. Think healthcare or transportation, for example. Workers and people in these fields will wear displays mounted on their heads, loading up on an app as long as the tech increases their efficiency and performance. With headsets like Magic Leap’s recent announcement or the Microsoft Hololens, it’s an exciting space to be in.

4) There’s been a ton of talk about AI lately. How do you believe AR and VR will affect and speed up the process of artificial intelligence.

I think that AR is going to be the fundamental delivery mechanism for advanced AI The two are going to go hand in hand in terms of making it a lot easier for developers to integrate applications into your life.

As we see a rapid rise in AR, we will, in turn, see an increase in AI. I think there is still a misconception that AI will arrive in the form of a sort of “technological singularity.” In fact, basic forms of AI have been assisting us for some time now, and we’ll see this gradual increase in devices and applications without even thinking about it.

It’s like this…If I went back to 1985 and told someone on the street that in the near future they’d carry around a small little shiny device giving them instant access to the composite of all human knowledge, but in return track their everyday movements and listen in on daily activities, they might have viewed that as some twisted dystopian future… here we are, and we’ve accepted the technological invasion. We accept Alexa on our countertops and Siri in our pockets. Fast forward 30 years, and imagine where all of that is going. AR will help usher in better AI, providing better means for AI to be used and accepted.

5) What are some possible cons society will have to address as AR becomes more publicly affordable and accessible?

I recently had a chance to see Jony Ive speak. What I found very interesting from his talk, was that he understood the negative side of devices such as the iPhone, and referred to constant use as a hindrance.

I think we need to take into consideration the adverse effect of becoming too reliant on AR. For example, would you be able to function without your iPhone for a day? Probably—but for most, it wouldn’t be convenient. Relying too heavily on everything from spell check to GPS is something we are already experiencing in society. AR will simply make it easier to become overly dependent, or even addicted, to certain aspects.