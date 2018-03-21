Police Find Recorded 'Confession' On Austin Bomber's Cellphone

On Tuesday, a package exploded at a FedEx sorting facility in Schertz, Texas, near San Antonio, as it was moving along a conveyor belt. Later that day, police responded to another suspicious package found to contain an explosive in a FedEx facility near the Austin airport.

The explosives were an assortment of homemade pipe bombs with batteries and smokeless powder. They were created from materials that can be found in a hardware or sporting goods store, an unnamed law enforcement source told CNN.

Manley on Wednesday said Conditt’s recording did not indicate why the individuals whose homes he targeted were selected.

Law enforcement officials said they filed a federal criminal complaint and arrest warrant for Conditt late Tuesday night before closing in on him at a hotel. The complaint charged him with one count of unlawful possession and transfer of a destructive device and remained sealed as of Wednesday.

Margaret Moore, district attorney for Travis County, in which Austin is located, told reporters that authorities had planned to seek capital murder charges against Conditt if he had been arrested.