U.S. NEWS
03/21/2018 07:20 am ET

Austin Bombing Suspect Dead After Blowing Himself Up During Police Confrontation

The suspect has been identified as a 24-year-old white male.
By Lauren Weber
Scott Olson via Getty Images

TOP STORIES

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT BLOWS HIMSELF UP IN VEHICLE DURING POLICE CONFRONTATION Authorities did not name the suspect of the series of bombings that have terrorized the Austin area, but they identified him as a 24-year-old white male. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRUMP REPORTEDLY IGNORED EXPLICIT INSTRUCTIONS NOT TO CONGRATULATE VLADIMIR PUTIN ON HIS PRESIDENTIAL VICTORY The advice from the president’s national security advisers was in all caps. [HuffPost]

WHERE’S MARK ZUCKERBERG? The head of Facebook was conspicuously absent at the Tuesday meeting for company employees about the unfolding scandal there, but has been liking up a storm on Facebook. [HuffPost]

STORMY DANIELS TOOK A LIE DETECTOR TEST And passed. Her lawyer, and Michael Cohen’s lawyer, got into a fight on TV. And here’s what she said about not *technically* sleeping with Trump. [HuffPost]

CEO PAY RISES WITH THE STOCK MARKET “Most S&P 500 chiefs got raises of 10% or more and median pay rose to $11.6 million, as stock awards swell.” [WSJ | Paywall]

‘HOW DECADES OF U.S. WAR IN IRAQ SHAPED ― AND SCATTERED ― ONE FAMILY’ ”‘I used to be okay,’ said Hilda Simonian, who regularly suffers from paranoia and flashbacks 20 years after reaching safety in Canada.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

SO MUCH FOR SPRING Another massive nor’easter has grounded thousands of flights and dumped snow on the eastern seaboard. [HuffPost]

YOU NEED TO WATCH THE TRAILER FOR THE MR. ROGERS DOCUMENTARY And then go welcome someone as your neighbor. He would have liked that. [HuffPost]

ELLEN DEGENERES GRILLED GOLD MEDALISTS TESSA VIRTUE AND SCOTT MOIR ABOUT THEIR NOT-DATING LIVES They did get the dating game question about boxers and briefs wrong ... [HuffPost]

THAT MICHELLE OBAMA PORTRAIT IS SO POPULAR AT THE NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY It had to be moved to give it more viewing space. [HuffPost]

WE CAN’T EVEN WITH THE FIRST PHOTO FROM ‘BIG LITTLE LIES’ SEASON 2 And Meryl isn’t even in the picture yet. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

The Morning Email Stormy Daniels Austin Bomber
Austin Bombing Suspect Dead After Blowing Himself Up During Police Confrontation
CONVERSATIONS