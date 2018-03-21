Austin Bombing Suspect Dead After Blowing Himself Up During Police Confrontation

TOP STORIES
AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT BLOWS HIMSELF UP IN VEHICLE DURING POLICE CONFRONTATION Authorities did not name the suspect of the series of bombings that have terrorized the Austin area, but they identified him as a 24-year-old white male. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar
TRUMP REPORTEDLY IGNORED EXPLICIT INSTRUCTIONS NOT TO CONGRATULATE VLADIMIR PUTIN ON HIS PRESIDENTIAL VICTORY The advice from the president’s national security advisers was in all caps. [HuffPost]
WHERE’S MARK ZUCKERBERG? The head of Facebook was conspicuously absent at the Tuesday meeting for company employees about the unfolding scandal there, but has been liking up a storm on Facebook. [HuffPost]
STORMY DANIELS TOOK A LIE DETECTOR TEST And passed. Her lawyer, and Michael Cohen’s lawyer, got into a fight on TV. And here’s what she said about not *technically* sleeping with Trump. [HuffPost]
CEO PAY RISES WITH THE STOCK MARKET “Most S&P 500 chiefs got raises of 10% or more and median pay rose to $11.6 million, as stock awards swell.” [WSJ | Paywall]
‘HOW DECADES OF U.S. WAR IN IRAQ SHAPED ― AND SCATTERED ― ONE FAMILY’ ”‘I used to be okay,’ said Hilda Simonian, who regularly suffers from paranoia and flashbacks 20 years after reaching safety in Canada.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
SO MUCH FOR SPRING Another massive nor’easter has grounded thousands of flights and dumped snow on the eastern seaboard. [HuffPost]
YOU NEED TO WATCH THE TRAILER FOR THE MR. ROGERS DOCUMENTARY And then go welcome someone as your neighbor. He would have liked that. [HuffPost]
ELLEN DEGENERES GRILLED GOLD MEDALISTS TESSA VIRTUE AND SCOTT MOIR ABOUT THEIR NOT-DATING LIVES They did get the dating game question about boxers and briefs wrong ... [HuffPost]
THAT MICHELLE OBAMA PORTRAIT IS SO POPULAR AT THE NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY It had to be moved to give it more viewing space. [HuffPost]
WE CAN’T EVEN WITH THE FIRST PHOTO FROM ‘BIG LITTLE LIES’ SEASON 2 And Meryl isn’t even in the picture yet. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
“Why homemade bombs are easy to make and hard to trace.”
-
This former Tennessee judge allegedly voided traffic fines for sex.
-
These five brothers were all killed serving together in WWII, and their final resting place was just found.
-
A student gunman was shot and later died after opening fire on a Maryland high school and injuring two.
-
By a margin of 2 to 1, Americans now say 15 years after the Iraq War that it was a mistake.
-
A pro-life Democrat weathered a challenge from the left, and a billionaire won the Illinois gubernatorial nomination.
-
Dozens are dead after a suicide bomber blew himself up near a Kabul shrine.
-
Ben Carson just blamed his wife for that $31,000 dining set.
-
“Britney Spears’ greatest cultural contribution is her Instagram account.”
-
Selena Gomez went after body shamers who piled on about the latest photos of her on vacation.
-
Watch Jimmy Kimmel go with Katie Couric to get his first colonoscopy.
-
Some tattoo artists weighed in on THAT Ben Affleck tattoo.
-
The next George R.R. Martin show has arrived.
-
Public service alert: Stop draining your pasta in the sink.
-
This English and Government double major is horrified by the news that the University of Wisconsin is dropping 13 majors in the humanities.
