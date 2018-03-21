Austin Bombing Suspect Dead After Blowing Himself Up During Police Confrontation

AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT BLOWS HIMSELF UP IN VEHICLE DURING POLICE CONFRONTATION Authorities did not name the suspect of the series of bombings that have terrorized the Austin area, but they identified him as a 24-year-old white male. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar e on Facebook]

TRUMP REPORTEDLY IGNORED EXPLICIT INSTRUCTIONS NOT TO CONGRATULATE VLADIMIR PUTIN ON HIS PRESIDENTIAL VICTORY The advice from the president’s national security advisers was in all caps. [HuffPost]

WHERE’S MARK ZUCKERBERG? The head of Facebook was conspicuously absent at the Tuesday meeting for company employees about the unfolding scandal there, but has been liking up a storm on Facebook. [HuffPost]

STORMY DANIELS TOOK A LIE DETECTOR TEST And passed. Her lawyer, and Michael Cohen’s lawyer, got into a fight on TV. And here’s what she said about not *technically* sleeping with Trump. [HuffPost]

CEO PAY RISES WITH THE STOCK MARKET “Most S&P 500 chiefs got raises of 10% or more and median pay rose to $11.6 million, as stock awards swell.” [WSJ | Paywall]

‘HOW DECADES OF U.S. WAR IN IRAQ SHAPED ― AND SCATTERED ― ONE FAMILY’ ”‘I used to be okay,’ said Hilda Simonian, who regularly suffers from paranoia and flashbacks 20 years after reaching safety in Canada.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING