A 4-year-old boy in Birmingham, Alabama, is a real-life superhero ― but his main foe isn’t Thanos; it’s homelessness.

Austin Perine has made an impact by walking around his hometown and elsewhere handing out food and money to residents who are homeless.

Little Austin does this wearing a red satin superhero cape, which he says makes him go faster because “it blows in the wind,” he told CNN.

Terance Perine, Austin’s father, said his son decided to help the homeless on a weekly basis after watching a show on Animal Planet in which a panda left her cubs alone.

“And I said, ‘Well, I guess it’s going to be homeless for a while,’” Perine told local station WPMI. “And he said, ‘Are people homeless?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, some of them.’ And he asked me to take him to see a homeless person.”

Father and son then bought food for some homeless people, and Austin enjoyed it so much that he made it a regular thing, spending his weekly allowance on food for people on the street.

Now Burger King has added to that sum by giving him $1,000 a month to spend on chicken sandwiches, according to CBS News.

Besides the cape, Austin uses “President Austin” as his superhero name because “that’s his idea of what a president’s supposed to do,” his father said, according to AL.com.

“Feeding the homeless is the highlight of my life,” Austin said, according to CBS News.

Perine is hoping to build on the interest Austin has received for his efforts.

“We’ve gotten a lot of support from the country, and what we want to do is expand from more than just giving out sandwiches,” he told CNN. “Mental illness, drug abuse, addiction, and things like that.