Cheeky ‘Jeopardy’ Champ Somehow Got Alex Trebek To Utter A Naughty Word

It was a loss... but it was also a victory of sorts.

“Jeopardy” champion and fan favorite Austin Rogers saw his reign come to an end Thursday night.

But the episode included something that may have been a little more stunning than the New York bartender’s loss after winning $411,000 over 12 days.

He got host Alex Trebek to say “dick tree.”

Rogers came in second place, losing to stay-at-home mom Scarlett Sims of Oak Ridge, Tenn.

He was honored after the defeat not only for his 12-game streak but also for his oddball personality.

“Austin was outside the box ― completely different from what many viewers expect a ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant to be,” Trebek said in a statement cited by The Associated Press. “He was fun to be with and slightly irreverent.”

Fans took to Twitter to send him off with... well... dick trees.

That was the greatest moment in Jeopardy! history. #dicktree — Regan Kelly (@regan_kelly) October 12, 2017

I'm sad to see Austin taken down. If you hafta lose, may as well go out on the night you make Alex say Dick Tree #jeopardy — Linda Cozzolino (@SunshineKitty07) October 13, 2017