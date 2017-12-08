Australian Ambassador Gets Engaged In Paris And Gives Us Lifetime Goals

Australia’s ambassador to France celebrated the passage of marriage equality in his home country... by getting engaged in Paris.

Just four hours after the Australian Parliament voted to legalize same-sex marriage on Thursday, Ambassador Brendan Berne posted a short video to Twitter that captured him popping the question to his partner, Thomas Marti. The surprise proposal took place in Marti’s office not far from the Eiffel Tower.

Watch the video in full above, or see the version Berne posted to Twitter, which features English subtitles, below.

Today was a great day for Australia and for me. HE SAID YES! #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/liaXiw0FYh — Brendan Berne (@AusAmbFR) December 7, 2017

“As Australia’s ambassador to France, I am responsible for laying the foundations for the relationship between my country, Australia, and France,” Berne says in the clip. “It is my turn now ... to ratify my own relationship with my partner of 11 years, Thomas.”

Marti’s response? An enthusiastic “oui!”

Berne, 47, and Marti, 37, met on a tram in Amsterdam and speak French at home, according to AFP. Marti is a Swiss-Australian who works for Australia’s foreign affairs and trade ministry.