Shark Snags Australian Fisherman's Line, Takes Him For A Wild Ride

A fisherman in Australia was taken for a wild ride after a shark snagged his line while he was fishing from a kayak off the coast of Balnarring in Victoria this weekend.

After the 34-year-old man, identified by Australian news outlets as Brett, hooked the shark, a struggle ensued.

In an attempt to break free from the line, the powerful shark pulled Brett into the water. Fortunately, he didn’t become bait. His friends, who were fishing in a boat nearby, came to the rescue and pulled the man out of the water, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Brett later docked his boat on the shore and continued fishing with his friends on their vessel. When he returned for his kayak hours later, it was gone.

Brett’s decision to leave his kayak unattended sparked a massive search-and-rescue after people reported seeing a kayak filled with fishing gear ― but no fisherman ― floating half a mile from shore at Cliff’s Beach in Western Port Bay.

Fisherman Brett retrieves his kayak after a full scale search this morn.. @VictoriaPolice feared the worst after the empty vessel was found floating around 6am. Turns out he’d been tipped overboard after catching a shark & jumped onto a mates boat to continue fishing @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/07l4IYjbwU — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) February 18, 2018

The shark's efforts to get free of the line tipped the kayak near Balnarring last night. #9News https://t.co/NdcEkEG9lb — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 18, 2018

After receiving the reports, the Water Police, a police Air Wing helicopter, the Coast Guard and marine rescue volunteers launched a search for the supposedly missing fisherman, the Herald Sun reported.

According to police, the man failed to report that his kayak went missing.