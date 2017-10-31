Australia is Helping Fight California Fires and Protect Napa Wine

Aerial view of smoke from the Atlas and Nuns fires near Napa and Sonoma (source: Dicklyon)

By Jake Howry, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. He is a graduate student at Georgetown University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on October 31, 2017.

For weeks, California’s renowned wine regions of Napa Valley and Sonoma have been blanketed in smoke as devastating wildfires rage across the northern part of the state, burning more than 245,000 acres and destroying thousands of homes. To help contain the wildfires, California called in additional resources from neighboring states as well as other countries including Mexico, Canada, and Australia, and more firefighters from Australia were deployed to the state in early October. According to Cal Fire director Ken Pimlott, Australian firefighters are at the ready throughout the state to help fight additional fires that might break out due to persistent high temperatures and dry conditions.

Australia and New Zealand have been key partners in helping combat wildfires in the United States for more than 50 years, mobilizing firefighters to the States during intense fire seasons in 2008 and 2015. US firefighters have also traveled to Australia, most recently in 2010 when a dozen American fire managers and 16 additional personnel were on site after widespread Catastrophic fire danger warnings.

In California, the fires will likely have the largest impact on the wine industry, which generates more than $34 billion dollars annually, even before accounting for the enormous wine tourism business. Many of the industry’s high-value wines are produced in Napa and Sonoma. Although the region produces only 10% of the state’s wine, it accounts for 35-40% of the total revenue.